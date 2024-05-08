JSW Energy shares in news today post Q4 earnings, dividend announcement

Shares of JSW Energy are in news today the firm's consolidated net profit rose 22.4 percent in Q4. Net profit climbed year-on-year to Rs 345.27 crore in the March quarter against Rs 282 crore in the March 2023 quarter. The Q4 earnings were driven by strong performances from the firm's thermal energy portfolio and surge in the short term market. The board recommended a dividend of Rs 2.0 per share subject to approval of the shareholders, the company said.

Revenue from operations of the Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group’s power utility climbed to Rs 2,755.87 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 2,669.97 crore a year earlier

“Total generation under the long term PPA (power purchase agreement) in Q4 FY24 increased by 21% YoY driven by higher generation at Ratnagiri and renewable energy capacity additions. Short Term sales surged during the quarter with strong underlying power demand growth in the country,” the company said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 47 percent to Rs 1,292 crore. The EBITDA margin stood at 45% percent in Q4 compared to 31% percent during the corresponding quarter last year.

JSW Energy stock ended 5.50% on Tuesday to Rs 583.85 against the previous close of Rs 617.80 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1.02 lakh crore.

The power sector stock has rallied 124 per cent in a year and gained 42.37 per cent in 2024. Total 2.96 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 17.51 crore on BSE.