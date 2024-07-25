Jupiter Wagons Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 46%, revenue at Rs 880 crore

Jupiter Wagons reported a 46% rise in net profit in the June 2024 quarter. Net profit climbed to Rs 91.92 crore in Q1 against Rs 62.85 crore on the June 2023 quarter. Revenue rose 17% to Rs 879.86 crore in Q1 against Rs 753.18 crore in Q1 of the previous fiscal.

Profit before tax climbed to Rs 119.64 crore in the last quarter against Rs 83.90 crore in the June 2023 quarter. The stock ended 3.07% lower at Rs 626.60 against the previous close of Rs 646.05 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 26,582 crore.

Total income for Q1FY25 rose 19% (YoY) to Rs 902.19 crore. EBITDA climbed 32% (YoY) to Rs 128.86 crore in the last quarter. The company said it continues to deliver industry-leading margins as EBITDA margins improved to 14.4% and it achieved consolidated EBITDA margin of 15.5% in Q1FY25.

The company's wheelset manufacturing subsidiary logged a five-fold increase (YoY) in revenue and turned profitable with a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 7.02 crore in Q1FY25.

Order book of the firm stood at Rs 7,028.34 crore as on June 30, 2024.

Commenting on the results, Vivek Lohia, Managing Director of Jupiter Wagons said, "We are excited to report outstanding results for Q1FY25. The company achieved a total income of Rs 902.19 crore, a 19% increase year-over-year. EBITDA soared to Rs 1288.6 crore, up 32%, with the EBITDA margin improving to 14.4%, from 12.9% in Q1 FY24. PAT reached Rs 89.23 crore, a 40% rise, and the PAT margin increased to 9.9%. Despite challenges from the general election and peak summer, we maintained a strong consolidated EBITDA margin of 15.5%."