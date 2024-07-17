scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Jupiter Wagons shares down 12% from record high; should you enter at current levels?

Feedback

Jupiter Wagons shares down 12% from record high; should you enter at current levels?

Jupiter Wagons share price: The Kolkata-based company said it has raised Rs 800 crore via the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route last week. And, its order book value was Rs 7,101.66 crore as on March 31, 2024.

Jupiter Wagons share price: Bourses BSE and NSE have put the securities of Jupiter Wagons under the long-term ASM (Additional Surveillance Measure) framework. Jupiter Wagons share price: Bourses BSE and NSE have put the securities of Jupiter Wagons under the long-term ASM (Additional Surveillance Measure) framework.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd shares on Tuesday slipped 5.73 per cent to settle at Rs 662.05. At this price, the stock has declined 11.50 per cent from its all-time high of Rs 748.05, a level seen earlier this month on July 5. Despite the mentioned fall, the multibagger railway counter has rallied 106.96 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Related Articles

Bourses BSE and NSE have put the securities of Jupiter Wagons under the long-term ASM (Additional Surveillance Measure) framework. Exchanges put stocks in short-term or long-term ASM frameworks to caution investors about high volatility in share prices.

"Jupiter Wagons is one of the railway stocks which has outperformed recently, given its strong order book. It is currently in a consolidation phase after hitting its all-time high," said Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities.

Investors with a high-risk appetite can add the stock around the Rs 500 range, Bathini suggested.

The Kolkata-based company announced that it raised Rs 800 crore via the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route last week. And, its order book value was Rs 7,101.66 crore as on March 31, 2024.

On technical setup, immediate support on the counter could be seen at Rs 630. And, resistance may be found at the Rs 700-730 zone.

"JWL has dropped sharply from its recent highs, showing a bearish gap on daily timeframes. The stock has initial support around Rs 630 level, which may help stabilise its decline in the short term. Overall, the trend appears to be moving from extremely bullish to a period of consolidation for the stock. Looking ahead, it is expected that the stock will face strong resistance in the Rs 700-730 range, and a new upward trend may only emerge after a clear breakthrough," said Osho Krishan, Senior Research Analyst - Technical & Derivatives at Angel One.

One can consider buying the stock around Rs 600 for an upside target of Rs 750 in the near term, said Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President (Retail Research) at Religare Broking. Keep a strict stop loss placed at Rs 630 for this trade, Singh added.

Jupiter Wagons is a provider of comprehensive mobility solutions encompassing rail, road and marine transportation. The company also has a presence in the commercial electric vehicle (CEV) segment.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks were closed today due to Muharram. The domestic bourses will reopen on July 18, 2024 (Thursday).

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 17, 2024, 10:43 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
Jupiter Wagons Ltd