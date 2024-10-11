Just Dial reports highest revenue in Q2; stock hits 52-week high

Shares of Just Dial rose 10% to their 52-week high on Friday after the local search engine reported a stellar set of Q2 earnings. Net profit climbed 114% year-on-year (YoY) in the September 2024 quarter. Net profit rose to Rs 154 crore in Q2 against a net profit of Rs 72 crore in the September 2023 quarter.Just Dial shares climbed 9.87% intra day to a high of Rs 1394.95 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 1269.55 on BSE. The stock opened higher at Rs 1288.95 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 11,115 crore on BSE. Total 1.47 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 19.60 crore. Later, the stock closed 3% higher at Rs 1307.10 on BSE.

Revenue from operations surged 9% to a record Rs 285 crore in the last quarter against Rs 261 crore revenue in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

The earnings were announced during market hours today.

Expenses in Q2 slipped 4% to Rs 217 crore against Rs 226 crore incurred in the year ago period. In the previous quarter, expenses came at Rs 214 crore.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, profit climbed 9% against Rs 141 crore in Q1FY25. Revenue grew 1.4% against Rs 281 crore in Q1.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) in Q2FY25 stood at Rs 182 crore versus Rs 154 crore in Q1FY25 and Rs 92 crore in Q2FY24.

In a statement, company's Chief Growth Officer Shwetank Dixit said that Just Dial's razor-sharp focus on core products and operational efficiency has helped it consistently demonstrate sustainable and profitable growth. "We’re not only achieving new revenue milestones but are also making significant investments in advanced technologies, including AI, to further enhance the value we deliver to both users and businesses. We are excited about the future and look forward to delivering more more value to our users, vendors and shareholders,” Dixit said.

Just Dial provides local search related services to users in India through multiple platforms such as Desktop/ PC website, mobile site, mobile apps (Android, iOS, Windows), over the telephone and text. In February, it has launched its B2B portal, Jd Mart, across various platforms for users.