Just Dial shares in news today on Q3 earnings 

Share of Just Dial Ltd are in news on today after the firm reported its Q3 earnings. The search engine provider reported a 43% rise in net profit to Rs 131.31 crore against Rs 92 crore reported in the year ago period. The Reliance Retail Ventures promoted company reported net revenues at Rs 287.33 crore in Q3FY25, higher by 8.4% over Rs 265 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Just Dial shares slipped 3.75% to Rs 1034.60 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 1074.95 on BSE. The stock opened higher at Rs 1085 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 8798 crore on BSE. Total 0.26 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.76 crore.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, profit after tax fell 15% to Rs 154 crore reported by the company in Q2FY25. Net revenue from operations was marginally higher on a sequential basis, rising by 0.88% against Rs 285 crore in the July-September quarter.

Total income included other income of Rs 77 crore stood at Rs 365 crore in Q3FY25 versus Rs 398.44 crore in Q2FY25 and Rs 340 crore in Q3FY24.

Just Dial provides local search related services to users in India through multiple platforms such as Desktop/ PC website, mobile site, mobile apps (Android, iOS, Windows), over the telephone and text. In February, it has launched its B2B portal, Jd Mart, across various platforms for users.