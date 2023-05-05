Rs 13 to Rs 110: This industrial products stock turned into a multibagger in three years

Shares of Kilburn Engineering Ltd have rallied nearly 740% in the last three years. The microcap stock, which closed at Rs 13.12 on May 4, 2020 rose to a 52 week high of Rs 110.50 on the BSE today, amounting to a rally of 742% during the period. An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the shares of Kilburn Engineering three years ago would have turned into Rs 8.42 lakh today. In comparison, Sensex has risen 95.04 per cent during the period.

In the current session, Kilburn Engineering stock rose to Rs 110.50 today against the previous close of Rs 105.65 on BSE. Earlier, the stock opened higher at Rs 103.55 on BSE. It hit a 52 week low of Rs 30.50 on June 21, 2022.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 68, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought zone nor in the oversold zone. Kilburn Engineering shares have a beta of 0.6, indicating low volatility in a year. Kilburn Engineering shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 147% in a year and risen 32.7% this year. Total 0.86 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 92.89 lakh on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 381.36 crore.

15 promoters held 56.95 per cent stake in the firm and 7976 public shareholders owned 43.05 per cent or 1.54 crore shares for the quarter ended March 2023. Of these, 7530 public shareholders held 2.33 crore shares or 40.11% stake with capital up to Rs 2 lakh. Only 55 shareholders with 15.38% stake held capital above Rs 2 lakh for the quarter ended March 2023.

In the December quarter of last fiscal, net profit of Kilburn Engineering zoomed 1049% to Rs 7.5 crore against a loss of Rs 0.79 crore during the quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 130.20% to Rs 53.82 crore in Q3 against Rs 23.38 crore during the quarter ended December 2021.

According to annual earnings for the fiscal ended March 2022, the firm reported a strong 101 per cent rise in profit to Rs 1.55 crore against a loss of Rs 91.70 crore in the year ago period. Losses for March 2020 fiscal stood at Rs 23.45 crore.

Sales zoomed 38.64% to Rs 122.75 crore in the March 2022 fiscal against Rs 88.41 crore for the fiscal ended March 2021. Sales for the fiscal ended March 2020 stood at Rs 1563.34 crore.

About the Company

Kilburn Engineering is engaged in designing, manufacturing and commissioning customized equipment / systems for critical applications in several industrial sectors, namely chemical, including soda ash, carbon black, steel, nuclear power, petrochemical and food processing. The Company operates through manufacturing of Engineering Products segment.

