Multibagger stock hits record high as firm shares order update for Q1

Shares of Kilburn Engineering rose to a record high in early deals today after the company said it received LOIs for six rotary dryer packages (both domestic and export ) from a reputed carbon black manufacturer aggregating Rs 88.31 crore. The company has won orders amounting to Rs 160.17 crore during the first quarter ended June 2024, it added.

The industrial products stock hit a record high of Rs 462, rising 3.10% on BSE. Total 0.64 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.92 crore. Market cap of Kilburn Engineering stood at Rs 1869 crore on BSE. Kilburn Engineering shares have delivered 1,514% returns in three years. The stock rose 260% in a year and gained 1242% in two years.

Kilburn Engineering shares have a one-year beta of 0.8, indicating low volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Kilburn Engineering stands at 67.2, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Kilburn Engineering stock stands higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform that the Company has received LOIs for six rotary dryer packages ( both domestic and export ) from a reputed Carbon Black manufacturer aggregating Rs. 8,831 Lakhs. In aggregate, Company has bagged orders amounting to Rs. 16,017 Lacs during first quarter ended 30th June, 2024, including abovementioned orders,” said the firm in a communication to bourses.

About the company

Kilburn Engineering is engaged in designing, manufacturing and commissioning customized equipment/systems for critical applications in several industrial sectors, namely chemical, including soda ash, carbon black, steel, nuclear power, petrochemical and food processing. The company operates through manufacturing of engineering products segment.