scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
KPI Green Energy shares up 5% on order win; smallcap stock up 67% in 30 days

Feedback

KPI Green Energy shares up 5% on order win; smallcap stock up 67% in 30 days

KPI Green Energy rose 4.79 per cent to hit a high of Rs 895 on BSE. The stock is up 67.43 per cent in the last one month and 162 per cent in the last one year.

KPI Green Energy said it received new orders aggregating to 7.70 MW capacity for executing solar power project. KPI Green Energy said it received new orders aggregating to 7.70 MW capacity for executing solar power project.

Smallcap firm KPI Green Energy saw its shares rallying 5 per cent in Wednesday's trade after the company received new orders aggregating to 7.70 MW capacity for executing solar power project. In a filing to BSE, KPI Green Energy said the order wins included 6.7 MW capacity undertaken by KPI Green Energy and 1 MW capacity by Sun Drops Energia, a wholly-owned subsidiary, under its captive power producer (CPP) segment.

In another filing, the company said it received commissioning certificates from Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) for 9.4 MW wind-solar hybrid power project comprising 5.4 MW wind and 4 MWdc solar capacity for its client Greenlab Diamonds LLP, Surat under CPP business segment of the company.

Following the developments, the stock rose 4.79 per cent to hit a high of Rs 895 on BSE. The stock is up 67.43 per cent in the last one month and 162 per cent in the last one year.

Earlier in June, the company had received Commissioning Certificates from GEDA for capacity of 3.40 MWdc solar power project through KPI Green Energy and 3.0 MWdc through M/s. KPIG Energia for clients namely Pashupati Cotspin, General Polytex, MS Synthetics and Rushabh Wire Industries. It also received Commissioning certificates from GEDA for 7.2 MW wind-solar hybrid power project, comprising 4.2 MW wind and 3MWdc solar capacity for its Surat-based client Nouveau Jewellery last month.

Also read: Reliance Industries stock offers favourable risk-reward ahead of AGM, says BofA Securities

Also read: HDFC Bank shares halt 5-day winning run, slip 3% post Q1 updates

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 05, 2023, 3:34 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
KPI Green Energy Ltd
KPI Green Energy Ltd