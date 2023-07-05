KPI Green Energy shares up 5% on order win; smallcap stock up 67% in 30 days

Smallcap firm KPI Green Energy saw its shares rallying 5 per cent in Wednesday's trade after the company received new orders aggregating to 7.70 MW capacity for executing solar power project. In a filing to BSE, KPI Green Energy said the order wins included 6.7 MW capacity undertaken by KPI Green Energy and 1 MW capacity by Sun Drops Energia, a wholly-owned subsidiary, under its captive power producer (CPP) segment.

In another filing, the company said it received commissioning certificates from Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) for 9.4 MW wind-solar hybrid power project comprising 5.4 MW wind and 4 MWdc solar capacity for its client Greenlab Diamonds LLP, Surat under CPP business segment of the company.

Following the developments, the stock rose 4.79 per cent to hit a high of Rs 895 on BSE. The stock is up 67.43 per cent in the last one month and 162 per cent in the last one year.

Earlier in June, the company had received Commissioning Certificates from GEDA for capacity of 3.40 MWdc solar power project through KPI Green Energy and 3.0 MWdc through M/s. KPIG Energia for clients namely Pashupati Cotspin, General Polytex, MS Synthetics and Rushabh Wire Industries. It also received Commissioning certificates from GEDA for 7.2 MW wind-solar hybrid power project, comprising 4.2 MW wind and 3MWdc solar capacity for its Surat-based client Nouveau Jewellery last month.

