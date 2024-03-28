Latent View shares rise 12% after board clears acquisition of Decision Point Analytics

Shares of Latent View Analytics Ltd gained nearly 12% today after the company’s board cleared the acquisition of 70% of outstanding equity capital in Decision Point for a total consideration of $39.1 million.

The remaining 30% equity will be acquired over the next two years with a pay-out based on agreed valuation principles.

Related Articles

Latent View Analytics stock gained 12% to Rs 517.90 against the previous close of Rs 461.75 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 10,611 crore.

Total 1.74 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 8.62 crore on BSE. The IT stock has rallied 63 per cent in a year and gained 13.25 per cent in 2024.

The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 544.50 on February 9, 2024 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 311.20 on March 29, 2023.

Latent View Analytics stock has a one-year beta of 0.8, indicating low volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Latent View Analytics stands at 44, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought zone nor in the oversold zone. Latent View Analytics shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The aim of the acquisition is access to revenue growth management capabilities, scaling up the CPG vertical of LatentView and access to new clients and geographies.

The acquisition of Decision Point will bolster LatentViews existing expertise in data engineering, data science, data visualization, as well as consulting and advisory services for analytics and GenAI readiness, said LatentView

Decision Point is a Global Analytics Company, offering AI enabled revenue growth management (RGM) solutions for CPG clients.

LatentView Analytics provides business transformation consulting and works with companies to develop and implement flexible and agile analytics roadmaps.