LTIMindtree shares recover on Microsoft tie up on AI powered employee engagement apps

Shares of LTIMindtree Ltd cut intraday losses to trade marginally lower in Tuesday's session after the technology consulting and digital solutions company announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft to introduce AI-powered employee engagement applications. LTIMindtree said the collaboration marks a significant leap forward in delivering enhanced employee and customer experiences.

LTIMindtree recently inaugurated a Microsoft Cloud Generative AI Center of Excellence (GenAI CoE), which would serve as a hub for innovation, enabling customers to scale digital transformation initiatives using Generative AI.

From day's low of Rs 6,030.25, LTIMindtree rose 2.46 per cent to hit a high of Rs 6,179 on BSE. The stock was later trading at Rs 6,116.75, down 0.37 per cent. LTIMindtree shares are up 41 per cent year-to-date.

"Under the umbrella of LTIMindtree’s innovative Canvas.AI suite of AI offerings and solutions, these Generative AI Powered Employee Engagement Applications will redefine enterprise effectiveness and enable greater personalisation. LTIMindtree’s Generative AI-powered Employee Engagement Applications utilize Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Search to enable a range of AI-led capabilities including: content summarisation, graph-led knowledge structuring, and an innovative copilot," LTMindtree said.

This transformative approach, LTIMindtree said, is set to enhance the cognitive intelligence within organisations, setting a new standard for employee engagement applications.

Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer Nachiket Deshpande said, "Our collaboration with Microsoft for Generative AI Powered Employee Engagement applications signifies a major leap towards transforming industries and delivering innovation. This collaboration signifies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible, enhancing the employee experience for enterprises globally. We believe that by harnessing the capabilities of generative AI, we can drive meaningful change and unlock unprecedented value for our clients."

Corporate Vice President of Global System Integrators and Advisory Partners at Microsoft Kelly Rogan said: “LTIMindtree is delivering innovative employee engagement applications, built on Azure OpenAI Service, that will drive business transformation for customers."

