Market crash in numbers: Investors lose Rs 5 lakh crore as Sensex, Nifty tumble amid heavy FII selling

Sensex tanked 742 pts to 71,922 in early deals on Monday as unabated selling by FIIs on Dalal Street continued in May. Auto, consumer durables and metal shares were the top losers in early trade. Nifty too slipped 194 pts to 21,861, reflecting weak investor sentiment on Dalal Street.

Here's a look at today's market crash in numbers:

Investors lose Rs 4.85 lakh crore

Investor wealth shrinked by Rs 4.85 lakh crore to Rs 391.75 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 396.6 lakh crore recorded in the previous session on May 10. Stocks such as Tata Motors, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Tata Steel, NTPC and RIL led the losses on Sensex, falling up to 7.69% in early deals.

33 stocks hit 52-week lows on BSE

As many as 89 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, just 33 shares touched their 52-week lows on BSE in early deals.

Market breadth in red

Out of 3,431 stocks traded, only 910 stocks were trading in the green. Around 2371 stocks were trading in the red while 125 stocks remained unchanged.

Auto, metal, capital goods, consumer durables shares top losers

All 19 BSE sectoral indices were trading in the red. Auto, capital goods and consumer durables shares led the losses on Dalal Street today. BSE auto, metal, capital goods and consumer durables indices tanked 1333 points, 669 pts, 452 pts and 524 pts, respectively.

Lower circuits, Upper circuits

Around 158 stocks hit their lower circuits as the stock market tanked in early trade. On the other hand, 153 shares hit their upper circuit limits, defying the negative sentiment on BSE.

Midcap, smallcap indices tumble

BSE midcap index tanked 632 pts to 40,395, signaling weakness in the broader market. On the BSE, small cap stocks index crashed 773 pts to 44623 level.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors sold Rs 2117 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Friday, while domestic investors bought Rs 2709 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data. FIIs have sold equities worth Rs 24,975 crore in last seven trading sessions till May 10.

India VIX rises 12%

Market volatility index India VIX surged 12% to 20.68 , signaling heightened volatility in the stock market. The fear gauge has jumped 106 per cent in the 13th straight session of gains.