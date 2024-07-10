Market crash in numbers: Investors lose Rs 7 lakh cr as Sensex tanks 900 pts in across-the-board selloff

Sensex tanked 900 pts to 79,446 in early deals today amid a sell-off in auto, consumer durables, capital goods, metals and oil and gas shares. Nifty too slipped 259 pts to 24,173 on Wednesday, reflecting weak investor sentiment on Dalal Street.

Here's a look at today's market crash in numbers:

Investors lose Rs 7 lakh crore

Investor wealth shrinked by Rs 7.38 lakh crore to Rs 443.89 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 451.27 lakh crore recorded in the previous session. Stocks such as M&M, HCL Tech, Tata Steel and Tata Motors led the losses on Sensex. Maruti Suzuki was the sole gainer, rising 2% on Sensex.

208 stocks hit 52-week lows on BSE

As many as 208 stocks hit their 52-week lows today. On the other hand, just 21 shares hit their 52-week highs on BSE.

Market breadth in red

Out of 3,802 stocks, only 759 were trading in the green. Around 2905 stocks were trading in the red while 138 shares remained unchanged.

Auto, consumer durables, capital goods, metals and oil and gas shares top losers

All 19 sectoral indices were trading in the red on BSE today. Auto, consumer durables, capital goods, metals and oil and gas shares led the losses on Dalal Street today. BSE auto, metals, consumer durables, capital goods and oil and gas indices tanked 1254 points, 705 pts , 427 pts, 1153 pts and 473 pts, respectively.

Lower circuits, Upper circuits

Around 258 stocks hit their lower circuits as the stock market tanked in early deals. On the other hand, 174 shares hit their upper circuit limits, defying the negative sentiment on BSE.

Midcap, smallcap indices tumble

BSE midcap index tanked 678 pts to 46,861, signaling weakness in the broader market. On the BSE, small cap stocks index slipped 909 pts to 53,245 level.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors bought Rs 314 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Tuesday, while domestic investors bought Rs 1416 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Previous session

Sensex and Nifty ended at fresh record highs on Tuesday led by gains in auto and consumer durables sector stocks. Sensex gained 391 pts to 80,351 and Nifty rallied 112 pts to close at 24,433. Sensex hit a record high of 80,397 and Nifty scaled a high of 24,443 on Tuesday.