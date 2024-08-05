Market crash today: Adani Ports, Tata Motors, SBI, Tata Steel among top Sensex and Nifty losers

Indian shares are in a downfall for the last two sessions as US jobs data came below expectations and triggered a crash in the local indices. The weakness in the US markets has made Indian traders and investors jittery with Nifty losing 1,118 pts since Friday. Similarly, Sensex has tumbled 3571 points in two sessions. The correction in the Indian stock market last week began exactly a day after Indian benchmark indices hit their record highs.
The 30-stock index surged to its record high of 25,078 on August 1. Similarly, Sensex made a fresh lifetime high of 82,129 in the same session.
However, bears are back on the Dalal Street in the last two sessions. Sensex slipped up to 2,686 pts to 78,295 and Nifty fell up to 823 pts to 23,893 in the current session. Here's a look at top Sensex and Nifty losers on Monday.
SENSEX LOSERS
Tata Motors
Tata Motors stock slipped 5.58% to Rs 1,034.50. Market cap of the auto firm fell to Rs 3.44 lakh crore.
Adani Ports
Adani Ports stock fell 6.04% to Rs 1492. Market cap of the Adani Group firm slipped to Rs 3.22 lakh crore.
Infosys
The stock of the IT major fell 4.86% to Rs 1,737, Market cap of the Bengaluru-headquartered firm also fell to Rs 7.23 lakh crore.
Tata Steel
Shares of the Tata Group's metal arm fell 5.06% to Rs 150.20 on BSE. Market cap of the company slipped to Rs 1.87 lakh crore.
SBI
Shares of the public sector lender fell 5.06% to Rs 804 in the afternoon session today. Market cap of the lender declined to Rs 7.18 lakh crore.
JSW Steel
Shares of JSW Steel fell 4.82% to Rs 856.50 on BSE. Market cap of the iron and steel maker fell to Rs 2.09 lakh crore.
NIFTY LOSERS
ONGC
The energy major's stock slipped 7.15% to Rs 307.25 on NSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 3.86 lakh crore.
Adani Ports
Adani Ports shares fell 6.24% to Rs 1488.95. Market cap of the Adani Group firm slipped to Rs 3.21 lakh crore.
Tata Motors
Shares of the Tata Group's auto arm fell 6% to Rs 1031. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 3.43 lakh crore.
Tata Steel
Shares of the Tata Steel fell 5.22% to Rs 150. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 1.87 lakh crore.
Hindalco
Hindalco stock declined 5% to Rs 615.10 in the afternoon session today. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 1.38 lakh crore.
