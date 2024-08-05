Market in numbers: Rs 17 lakh crore wiped out as Sensex, Nifty crash on rout in global stocks

Sensex and Nifty tumbled for the second straight session today as global markets crashed on fears of recession in the US economy. Investor wealth declined by Rs 17.03 lakh crore to Rs 440.13 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 457.16 lakh crore recorded in the previous session. Sensex crashed 2,037 pts to 78,944 and Nifty fell 661 pts to 24,056 in late morning deals.

Stocks such as Tata Motors, Adani Ports, M&M, SBI, JSW Steel and Titan were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 5.04%. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 28 were trading in the red.

Here's a look at today's market crash in numbers

Nifty stocks in red

46 Nifty stocks were trading in the red. Tata Motors, Hindalco, ONGC, Shriram Finance and JSW Steel were the top losers on Nifty, falling up to 4.37% in early deals.

88 stocks hit 52-week highs on BSE

As many as 88 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 42 shares hit their 52-week lows on BSE in early deals on Monday.

Market breadth in red

Of 3,421 stocks, 394 stocks were trading in the green. Around 2891 stocks were trading in the red while 136 stocks remained unchanged.

Lower circuits higher than upper circuits

Around 103 stocks hit their higher circuits as the stock market crashed in the early morning session. On the other hand, 197 shares hit their lower circuit limits, signaling weak sentiment in the market.

FIIs net sellers

Foreign institutional investors sold Rs 3,310 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Friday, while domestic investors bought Rs 2,965.94 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Previous close

Nifty ended 293 pts lower at 24,717 and Sensex lost 886 pts to 80,982 in Friday's trading session.

US markets

The US economy could be headed for a recession, economic data show. Weak US jobs data released last week led to a crash in US markets on Friday.

While NASDAQ Composite Index slipped 417 pts or 2.43% at 16,776, S&P 500 index closed 1.84% or 100 points lower at 5,346. Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 1.51% or 610 points to 39,737 on Friday.

In the labour market, new data in US indicated jobless claims stood at 249,000 above estimates of 236,000.

Also, data showed ISM manufacturing fell in July in the US. The ISM manufacturing index fell to 46.8% in July from 48.5% in June—an eight-month low—indicating that US factories were still in a downturn.

The weak sentiment in US market spilled on to the Asian and European markets.

Asian markets

Japan's Nikkei crashed 2747 pts to 33,162 and Hang Seng slipped 36 pts to 16,908 today. Taiwan Weighted index tumbled 1584 pts to 20,044. Kospi was down 182 pts to 2,494 on Monday.

European markets

FTSE crashed 108 pts to 8174 on Friday. France's CAC slipped 119 pts to 7251 and DAX closed 421 points lower at 17,661.