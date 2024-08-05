Market crash: India VIX rises 60% as Sensex, Nifty plunge on US recession fears

scorecardresearch
Sensex crashed 2,037 pts to 78,944 and Nifty fell 661 pts to 24,056 at 11:06 am on Monday. market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 443.29 lakh crore,

Indian markets tumbled in line with their global peers on Monday as weak US jobs data indicated the economy could be headed for a recession. That also spoiled the bulls party on the Wall Street, sending  three key indices NASDAQ Composite, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average in the red for the second straight session today. 

The crash in Indian stock market pushed the India VIX index higher by 60% on Monday. The index, which closed at 14.32 on Friday surged to 22.90 level in late morning deals today. Indian VIX is a gauge of measuring volatility in the stock market. 

Meanwhile, Sensex crashed 2,037 pts to 78,944 and Nifty fell 661 pts to 24,056 at 11:06 am on Monday. Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 440.13 lakh crore, indicating a loss of Rs 17.03 lakh crore of investor wealth in late morning deals. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 05, 2024, 11:14 AM IST
