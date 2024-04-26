Maruti Suzuki Q4 results: Net profit rises to Rs 3,878 crore, board recommends highest ever dividend

Maruti Suzuki reported a 48% rise in net profit for the March 2024 quarter. Net profit rose to Rs 3,877.8 crore in the March 2024 quarter against Rs 2623.6 crore in the March 2023 quarter. The board of the firm recommended a final dividend of Rs 125 per share, its highest ever. Revenue from operations rose 19% to Rs 36,697.5 crore in Q4 against Rs 30,821 crore in the March 2023 quarter. Earnings per share of the auto firm rose to Rs 123.34 in Q4 against Rs 86.85 in Q4 of FY23.

Related Articles

Sales volumes climbed 13.4% to 584031 in March 2024 quarter against 514927 units in the March 2023 quarter. Profit before tax rose 53.6% to Rs 49,978 crore in the last quarter against Rs 32,548 crore in Q4 of FY23.

The results were announced after market hours. The stock ended 1.70% lower at Rs 12,687 on BSE.

On an annual basis, revenue from operations rose 20% to Rs 1,34,937.8 crore in FY24 against Rs 1,12,500.8 crore in FY23. Net profit zoomed 64.10% to Rs 13209.4 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 8049.2 crore in FY23. Earnings per share of Maruti rose to Rs 431.08 in FY24 against Rs 266.46 in FY23.

Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava said, "A fourth unit at Suzuki Motor Gujarat to start production by end of this year.

The company surpassed annual total sales milestone of 2 million units in FY2023-24 for the first time. The company continued to be the top exporter for the 3rd consecutive year, now contributing 41.8% of total passenger vehicle exports from India, it said.