Mphasis shares in news today post Q3 earnings 

Business Today
Shares of the company ended nearly 4% higher at Rs 2920 on Thursday ahead of the results. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 55,393 crore. 

Mphasis Q3 earnings: Net profit came at Rs 427.8 crore, up 1% from Rs 423.3 crore in the previous quarter. Mphasis Q3 earnings: Net profit came at Rs 427.8 crore, up 1% from Rs 423.3 crore in the previous quarter.

Software services company Mphasis Ltd reported a marginal rise in net profit for the December 2024 quarter. Net profit came at Rs 427.8 crore, up 1% from Rs 423.3 crore in the previous quarter. Quarterly revenue rose 0.7% to Rs 3,561.3 crore in Q3 compared with Rs 3,536.1 crore in the September quarter. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came at Rs 545.5 crore, up 0.2% from Rs 544.2 crore in Q2 FY25.

Mphasis' operating profit margin dipped to 15.3% in the last quarter compared to 15.4% in the prior quarter.

The company’s total contract value (TCV) rose 46% to Rs 2,900 crore during the quarter.

The BFS segment, which accounts for nearly half of Mphasis' overall revenue, saw a nearly 9% revenue growth during the quarter, driven by higher customer spending and a gradual recovery in the mortgage business, the company said.

Shares of the company ended nearly 4% higher at Rs 2920 on Thursday ahead of the results. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 55,393 crore.

Mphasis is a global Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in providing cloud and cognitive services, applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 24, 2025, 8:56 AM IST
