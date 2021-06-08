Mrs Bectors Food share climbs over 4% post Q4 earnings

Share of Mrs Bectors Food rose over 4% today after the biscuit maker reported its earnings for quarter ended March. Mrs Bectors Food stock gained 4.55% to Rs 451.6 against previous close of Rs 431.95 on BSE. The stock has risen 7.17% in the last 5 days.

Mrs Bectors Food share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2,599.83 crore on BSE.

The share hit 52-week high of Rs 629.80 on December 28, 2020 and 52-week low of Rs 328.40 on March 30, 2021. Total 2.09 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 9.22 crore on BSE.

For the quarter ended March 2021, net profit rose 41.10% to Rs 12.77 crore against Rs 9.05 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit slumped 38.22%. Total income rose 15.26% to Rs 223.98 crore in Q4 against Rs 194.33 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

On a quarer-on-quarter basis, total income fell 0.78% from Rs 225.75 crore. Net margins at 5.70% for the quarter ended March were higher than 4.66% in March 20 quarter but lower than 7.02% in the sequential December 2020 quarter.

Infosys share gains over 2% after firm wins digital technology integration contract with Archrock

Bectors supplies food inputs to most of the restaurants as well as to some of the biggest fast food chains in India like McDonalds India, Burger King and also to FMCG units.

The firm made its stock market debut on December 24 last year with Mrs Bectors Food stock listing 73.9% higher to the issue price of Rs 288. Share of Mrs Bectors Food opened at Rs 501 on BSE.

Later, the share closed 106.79% higher at Rs 595.55 on BSE against its IPO issue price of Rs 288. Earlier, the share listed at 73.9% to the issue price. Share of Mrs Bectors Food opened at Rs 501 on BSE.

UCO Bank share jumps 6% after lender seeks removal of PCA tag

On NSE, the share listed at Rs 500 against IPO issue price of Rs 288. It closed at Rs 594.2 on NSE, logging gain of 106.20% or Rs 306.20 against its issue price.