Mufin Green Finance shares to get listed on NSE next week

BSE-listed Mufin Green Finance Ltd is all set to make its debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The multibagger stock will be listed on the leading stock exchange on Monday, November 6, 2023, the company informed the BSE through an exchange filing on Thursday.



The company has received approval for listing of its equity shares on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited with effect from November 6, 2023, said the company in its exchange filing.



"We are pleased to inform you that the equity shares of the company (Mufin Green Finance) shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange with effect from November 06, 2023 (Monday), said NSE in its statement. The company has been given 'MUFIN' as the symbol by NSE and a total 1,50,99,5172 securities shall be listed on the NSE.



Shares of Mufin Green Finance hit an upper circuit of 5 per cent to Rs 129.30, hitting its new-52 week high on Friday, commanding a total market capitalization of close to Rs 1,950 crore. The scrip had settled at Rs 123.15 in the previous trading session on Thursday.



The stock has been hitting upper circuit for the last five trading sessions, rising about 27 per cent. The stock has gained 50 per cent in the last one month, while it has gained about 220 per cent in the last six months. It has delivered a return of 300 per cent from its 52-week lows.



The board of directors of the company are scheduled to meet on Thursday, November 09, 2023, inter-alia to consider and approve the financial results of the company for quarter ended 30th September, 2023, said informed the bourses.



The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had recently approved Mufin Green Finance to operate as an issuer of pre-paid instruments (PPI), allowing it to launch the 'super app' for comprehensive financial services. The New Delhi-based Mufin Green Finance provides financing solutions for the EV ecosystem.

