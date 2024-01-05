Mukul Agrawal adds this multibagger stock in his portfolio in Q3; Dolly Khanna trims stake

Seasoned Dalal Street investor Mukul Agrawal has picked a fresh stake in a multibagger stock Prakash Pipes Ltd in the quarter ended on December 31, 2023. Another marquee investor Dolly Khanna, however, has marginally trimmer her stake in the stock during the October-December 2023 period.

According to the latest shareholding pattern filed by the company, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal owned 6,00,000 equity shares, or 2.51 per cent, in the company as on December 31, which is worth Rs 23.70 crore as of the latest closing price. Agrawal's name was not among the key shareholders of the company at the end of September quarter.



Dolly Khanna sold 23,000 shares of the company between October 2023 and December 2023 period. Her stake in Prakash Pipes dropped to 7,51,451 equity shares, or 3.14 per cent, as on December 31, 2023. This is against 7,74,451 equity shares or 3.24 per cent stake that she held in the company as on September 30, 2023.



All the listed entities are required to file names of their shareholders with over 1 per cent stakes in the company on a quarterly basis.



Shares of Prakash Pipes have gained 120 per cent in the last six months and 145 per cent in the last one-year period. The stock is up 58 per cent in the last three months. That said, the scrip has seen some weakness off late and is down about 15 per cent in the last one month period. The stock settled at Rs 393.85 on Thursday, down marginally.



Prakash Pipes has been in the business of manufacturing PVC pipes and fittings since 1981. The company has emerged as a leader in PVC Pipes and fittings. It manufactures a wide range of products such as agri pipes, column pipes, plumbing pipes, casing pipes, SWR pipes, garden pipes and their related fittings

Also read: Adani Power, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank: Trading strategies for these buzzing stocks

Also read: Stock recommendations by market analysts for January 5, 2024: Canara Bank, CDSL and RE