scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Mukul Agrawal adds this multibagger stock in his portfolio in Q3; Dolly Khanna trims stake

Feedback

Mukul Agrawal adds this multibagger stock in his portfolio in Q3; Dolly Khanna trims stake

Prakash Pipes shares have gained about 120 per cent in the last six months and 145 per cent in the last one-year period.

Prakash Pipes has been in the business of manufacturing PVC pipes and fittings since 1981. The company has emerged as a leader in PVC Pipes and fittings. Prakash Pipes has been in the business of manufacturing PVC pipes and fittings since 1981. The company has emerged as a leader in PVC Pipes and fittings.
SUMMARY
  • Mukul Agrawal made a fresh entry in Prakash Pipes in Q3FY24.
  • Dolly Khanna sold 23,000 shares of the company in the Dec quarter.
  • The stock has surged about 145 per cent in the last one year.

Seasoned Dalal Street investor Mukul Agrawal has picked a fresh stake in a multibagger stock Prakash Pipes Ltd in the quarter ended on December 31, 2023. Another marquee investor Dolly Khanna, however, has marginally trimmer her stake in the stock during the October-December 2023 period.

According to the latest shareholding pattern filed by the company, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal owned 6,00,000 equity shares, or 2.51 per cent, in the company as on December 31, which is worth Rs 23.70 crore as of the latest closing price. Agrawal's name was not among the key shareholders of the company at the end of September quarter.

Dolly Khanna sold 23,000 shares of the company between October 2023 and December 2023 period. Her stake in Prakash Pipes dropped to 7,51,451 equity shares, or 3.14 per cent, as on December 31, 2023. This is against 7,74,451 equity shares or 3.24 per cent stake that she held in the company as on September 30, 2023. All the listed entities are required to file names of their shareholders with over 1 per cent stakes in the company on a quarterly basis. Shares of Prakash Pipes have gained 120 per cent in the last six months and 145 per cent in the last one-year period. The stock is up 58 per cent in the last three months. That said, the scrip has seen some weakness off late and is down about 15 per cent in the last one month period. The stock settled at Rs 393.85 on Thursday, down marginally. Prakash Pipes has been in the business of manufacturing PVC pipes and fittings since 1981. The company has emerged as a leader in PVC Pipes and fittings. It manufactures a wide range of products such as agri pipes, column pipes, plumbing pipes, casing pipes, SWR pipes, garden pipes and their related fittings

Also read: Adani Power, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank: Trading strategies for these buzzing stocks

Also read: Stock recommendations by market analysts for January 5, 2024: Canara Bank, CDSL and RE

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 05, 2024, 7:48 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Prakash Pipes Ltd
Prakash Pipes Ltd