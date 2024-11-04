Multibagger defence stock in news today on stellar Q2 results, check details 

Shares of Zen Technologies Limited are in news today after the firm said it reported its earnings for the quarter ended September 2024. Zen Technologies reported a 309% rise in net profit to Rs 62.6 crore in Q2. Revenue rose from Rs 66.5 crore to Rs 241.8 crore, clocking a 263% growth. On Saturday, the multibagger stock closed 0.21% higher at Rs 1878.40. The stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 687.70 on January 24, 2024 and a 52 week high of Rs 1998.80 crore on October 15, 2025. Total 0.11 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.17 crore. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 16,960.15 crore on BSE. The stock has gained 837% in two years and risen 138% this year.

EBITDA climbed from Rs 19 crore to Rs 80 crore in the last quarter. Profit margin improved to 33.1% in Q2 compared to 28.4% last year.

As of September 30, 2024, the company had an order book of Rs 956.74 crore and raised Rs 100 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) during the quarter.

Zen Technologies Limited designs, develops, and manufactures defence training systems, based on sensors and simulators technology. The company’s category of products includes land-based military training simulators, driving simulators, live range equipment and anti-drone systems. The company also has a training platform in Hyderabad, with an integration of its complete product range. Its Anti-Drone System (ZADS) system works on drone detection, classification and tracking on passive surveillance, camera sensors and neutralization of threat by jamming drone communication.