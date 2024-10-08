Multibagger Navratna shares in news today on disclosure of latest order updates

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) are in focus on Tuesday after the Navratna defence PSU said it has secured additional orders of more than Rs 500 crore since its last disclosure on September, 11 2024. BEL shares ended lower at Rs 267.35 on BSE on Monday. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 1.95 lakh crore.

BEL stock has clocked multibagger returns of 295% in three years and risen 151% in two years, respectively.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of BEL stock stands at 32.5, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. BEL shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"The major orders received include EMI shelters, AMC for Integrated Air Command and Control system nodes, Upgrade / spares for gun systems, spares for radars, communication system etc. With these orders, BEL has now accumulated orders totaling Rs.7,689 Cr. in the current financial year," said BEL.

Bharat Electronics manufactures and supplies electronic equipment and systems to defence sector.