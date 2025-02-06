Multibagger power stock rises 4% in early deals, here's why

Shares of Skipper Ltd rose over 4% on BSE today post Q3 earnings. The multibagger stock climbed 4.05% to a high of Rs 487 on BSE. Total 0.29 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.37 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 5348.71 crore. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 231.65 on March 20, 2024 and a 52 week high of Rs 665 on December 12, 2024. Skipper stock has lost 15.32 % in 2024 and risen 63% in a year. It climbed 377% in two years and zoomed 594% in five years.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Skipper stands at 49.4, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory. The stock has a beta of 2.2, indicating very high volatility in a year.

Skipper shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 200 day but lower than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 150 day moving averages.

The firm reported a 42% rise in revenue to Rs 11,352 crore in the December 2024 quarter against Rs 8016 crore in the December 2023 quarter. Net profit rose 76% to Rs 361 crore in Q3 against Rs 205 crore in the December 2023 quarter. EBITDA rose 44% to Rs 1109 crore in Q3 against Rs 771 crore in the December 2023 quarter.

Profit before tax rose 67% to Rs 484 crore in Q3 against Rs 291 crore in the December 2023 quarter.

In its business highlights, the company said its closing order book stood at Rs 63,541 million, with 89% from domestic markets and 11% from exports. Its quarterly order inflow stood at Rs 13,182 million for engineering products supplies and EPC works. It secured significant large domestic contracts from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), and private TSO. Its year-to-Date Order Inflows were at Rs. 37,433 million, reflecting strong traction across both domestic and international markets.



Sharan Bansal, Director of Skipper Limited said, "Securing large-scale contracts from prestigious clients such as the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) and private transmission operators further solidifies our position as a key player in India’s infrastructure development. These wins reinforce our ability to execute complex engineering projects with precision and reliability. As the nation moves towards strengthening its transmission and distribution network, Skipper remains fully committed to contributing to this transformative journey."

Skipper Limited is one of the leading companies in the power transmission & distribution and the polymer segment. Skipper differentiates its offerings with high quality but cost-effective solution for infrastructure providers and telecom operators. Its international footprint spans across continents such as Latin America, Europe, and Africa and is spread across 40 plus countries with presence across sub-segments such as Power Transmission & Telecom Towers and Poles , EPC, Monopoles, and Railway Electrification Structures.