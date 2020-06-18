Natco Pharma share price falls 3% post Q4 earnings

Natco Pharma share price fell 2.9% to the intraday low of Rs 595.6 on BSE, after the company posted its March quarterly results.

For the latest quarter, the company's net profit stood at Rs 94.1 crore, down 22.1% from Rs 120.80 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Natco Pharma stock has risen 3.29% in one month and 2.06% year-to-date. However, the stock has fallen 1.67% in one week.

Natco Pharma stock trades higher than 20, 50, 100 and 200 day but lower than 5-day moving averages.

For the full year ended March 31, 2020 company's net profit stood at Rs 458.1 crore as against Rs 642.4 crore in FY19.

Market capitalisation of the firm stood at Rs 11,016 crore as of today's session.

Company's total income rose 0.2% (YoY) to Rs 454 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal compared to Rs 455 crore in a year-ago period. This was down 5.8% from the previous quarter's Rs 482.2 crore.

Company's board of directors has recommended a fourth interim dividend of Rs 1.00 per equity share of Rs 2 each.

