National Fertilizers share rises 12% on record Q3 urea output

Shares of National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) rose over 12% in Tuesday's early trade after the company announced that it has achieved ever highest production of 9.99 Lakh million tonne (MT) Urea in the third quarter of FY21. The stock opened with a gain of 11.73% today at Rs 42.40 and later touched an intraday high of Rs 42.7, rising 12.52% on BSE against the last closing of Rs 37.95. The stock also touched day's low at Rs 40.10.

National Fertilizers stock has risen 7.42% in the last 2 days.

National Fertilizers share price is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.

NFL shares have risen 4.3% in one week and 9.5% in one month, NFL share has given 7% returns since the beginning of the year and 50% in one year. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1,984.39 crore as of today. The stock has touched a 52-week-high and low of Rs 45 and Rs 15, respectively.

The company said in its regulatory filing,"The company successfully maintained its operations during constraints posed by COVID-19. The plants at Nangal and Panipat achieved their ever best Urea production during Oct-Dec, 2020. The Nangal Plant while increasing production levels at Plant also achieved the ever lowest quarterly energy of 6.602 GCal/MT Urea against previous best of 6615 GCal/MT Urea."

"The company through meticulous planning worked past the disruptions caused by COVID and rail roko agitation in Punjab & Haryana. NFL has been increasing its non-Urea business also. In Q3, NFL produced ever highest quantity of 4981 MT of Bentonite Sulphur at its Panipat Plant," it added later.

