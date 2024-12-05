NBCC receives orders worth Rs 599.35 crore, stock rises 

Shares of NBCC (India) ended nearly 3% higher today after the state-owned firm said its subsidiary received work orders worth Rs 599.35 crore. NBCC shares ended 2.92% higher at Rs 102.92 against the previous close of Rs 100 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 27,788 crore. Total 8.94 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 9.09 crore on BSE. Shares of the Navratna firm have zoomed 100% in a year and gained 265% in two years.

The multibagger stock has a beta of 1.7 in the last one year indicating very high volatility.

NBCC stock stands higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day but lower than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 139.90 on August 8, 2024 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 48.39 on December 21, 2023. the stock has fallen 30% from its 52-week high.

Subsidiary HSCC (India) received two orders from National Health Mission, Maharashtra.

The order relates to establishment of radiation oncology unit (Radiotherapy Unit) on turnkey basis at

District Jalna, Ratnagiri, Baramati and Dharashiv in Maharashtra. It is worth Rs 340 crore.



Another order relates to establishment and operations of Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackery Aapla Dawakhana in Maharashtra. The order is worth Rs 259.35 crore

NBCC (India) Limited provides value added services. The company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC). PMC segment is engaged in civil construction projects, infrastructure works for the national security, infrastructure projects for the civil sector, and project implementation for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and developmental work in Northeastern Region.