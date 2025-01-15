NBCC shares gain on fresh order win, check details 

Shares of NBCC Ltd rose over 3% in the afternoon session on Wednesday after the Navratna firm said it won a work order worth Rs 405.08 crore. NBCC stock gained 3.72% to Rs 87.20 against the previous close of Rs 84.07 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 23,368.50 crore. Total 1.89 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.61 crore on BSE. Shares of the Navratna firm have zoomed 41.40% in a year and gained 228.85% in two years.

The multibagger stock has a beta of 1.7 in the last one year indicating very high volatility.

NBCC shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 139.90 on August 28, 2024 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 56.43 on January 18, 2024. The stock has fallen 38% from its 52-week high.



With this, NBCC has achieved the monumental milestone of Rs. 1,00,000 crores order book on consolidated basis, said NBCC.

NBCC reported a 53 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 125.13 crore in the September 2023 quarter against the net profit of Rs 81.90 crore in the year-ago period. Total income climbed to Rs 2,525.95 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 2,134.36 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

NBCC (India) Limited provides value added services. The company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC). PMC segment is engaged in civil construction projects, infrastructure works for the national security, infrastructure projects for the civil sector, and project implementation for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and developmental work in Northeastern Region.