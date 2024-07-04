scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
NBCC shares jump 12% to hit one-year high on fresh order win. Details here

Feedback

NBCC shares jump 12% to hit one-year high on fresh order win. Details here

NBCC share price: The stock eventually settled 10.38 per cent higher at Rs 186.55. At this price, the multibagger scrip has gained 128.08 per cent in 2024 so far.

NBCC share price: The scrip saw high trading volume today on BSE. NBCC share price: The scrip saw high trading volume today on BSE.

NBCC (India) Ltd shares on Thursday surged 12.43 per cent to scale their fresh 52-week high of Rs 190. The stock eventually settled 10.38 per cent higher at Rs 186.55. At this price, the multibagger scrip has gained 128.08 per cent in 2024 so far.

Today's sharp uptick in the state-owned construction firm's shares came after it secured an order from National Institute of Technology, Patna, valued at Rs 36 crore.

Related Articles

"This is to inform that NBCC (India) Limited has recently been awarded the following work: PMC for Supervision of Construction & Development of incubation Centre at NIT Patna (Bihar Campus), Patna," NBCC stated in an exchange filing.

The scrip saw high trading volume today on BSE as 55.33 lakh shares changed hands. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 21 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 99.43 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 33,579 crore.

On technical setup, the counter was trading higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 69.93. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 88.34 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 14.23. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 1.91 with a return on equity of 16.10.

NBCC, erstwhile National Buildings Construction Corporation, is a public sector undertaking firm under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. As of March 2024, the government held a 61.75 per cent stake in the company.

The housing ministry has recently approved the appointment of Suman Kumar as Director (Commercial) of NBCC.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 04, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC (India) Ltd