Nine of top-10 firms gain Rs 1.91 lakh cr in m-cap; Reliance, Infosys top gainers

Nine of the top-10 most valued companies together added a whopping Rs 1,91,434.41 crore in market capitalisation (m-cap) last week.

While, Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerged as the biggest gainers, ICICI Bank was the only laggard on the list, PTI reported.

The benchmark Sensex rose 1,216.49 points or 2.23 per cent last week. From the gainer's bunch, RIL added Rs 49,492.7 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 16,22,543.06 crore. The m-cap of Infosys climbed Rs 41,533.59 crore to Rs 7,66,447.27 crore.

The valuation of TCS jumped Rs 27,927.84 crore to reach Rs 13,31,917.43 crore and that of Bharti Airtel zoomed Rs 22,956.67 crore to Rs 3,81,586.05 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Hindustan Unilever Limited advanced Rs 17,610.19 crore to Rs 4,92,204.13 crore and that of HDFC Bank went higher by Rs 16,853.02 crore to Rs 7,74,463.18 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation went up by Rs 7,541.3 crore to Rs 4,19,813.73 crore and that of Bajaj Finance gained Rs 5,308.61 crore to Rs 4,00,014.04 crore.

HDFC added Rs 2,210.49 crore its valuation to stand at Rs 4,04,421.20 crore.

In contrast, the market valuation of ICICI Bank tumbled Rs 7,023.32 crore to Rs 4,71,047.52 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL maintained its pole position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

(With inputs from PTI.)