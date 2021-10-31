Nine of top 10 most valued firms lose over Rs 2.48 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL, HDFC Bank most hit

Nine of the top-10 most valued companies together lost Rs 2,48,542.3 crore in market capitalisation (m-cap) last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) and HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest laggards.

The firms' loss of their market valuation was in line with a weak broader market trend. The BSE benchmark Sensex had last week plunged by 514.69 points or 2.49 per cent last week.

ICICI Bank was the only gainer on the top-10 list. The m-cap of RIL tumbled by Rs 56,741.2 crore to reach Rs 16,09,686.75 crore.

The market valuation of HDFC Bank saw an erosion of Rs 54,843.3 crore in its worth at Rs 8,76,528.42 crore, while that of Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) came down by Rs 37,452.9 crore to Rs 12,57,233.58 crore.

The valuation of Infosys plunged by Rs 27,678.78 crore to Rs 7,01,731.59 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank was down by Rs 27,545.09 crore at Rs 4,03,013 crore.

The market capitalisation (Mcap) of Bajaj Finance dipped by Rs 18,774.8 crore to Rs 4,46,801.66 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) tanked by Rs 14,356 crore to Rs 5,62,480.40 crore.

HDFC's valuation declined by Rs 10,659.37 crore to Rs 5,14,217.69 crore and State Bank of India (SBI) mcap fell by Rs 490.86 crore to Rs 4,48,372.48 crore.

In contrast, ICICI Bank added Rs 30,010.44 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 5,56,507.71 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained the most valued company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

(With inputs from PTI.)