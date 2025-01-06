NTPC Green Energy shares rise 4% in early deals, here's why 

scorecardresearch
Shares of NTPC Green Energy climbed 3.66% to Rs 133.05 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.09 lakh crore.

Shares of NTPC Green Energy Ltd rose nearly 4% on January 6 after the company's arm won a 1000 MW power project from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL). Shares of NTPC Green Energy climbed 3.66% to Rs 133.05 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.09 lakh crore. The stock saw a high turnover of Rs 9.86 crore on BSE. 

On November 4, NTPC Green Energy shares hit their record high of Rs 155.30, rising 9.28% intra day on BSE. 

NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL) won a capacity of 1000 MW at an impressive tariff of Rs 2.56/kWh. However, the Letter of Award (LOA) from UPPCL is awaited.

The wholly owned subsidiary has emerged as a successful bidder in the e-reverse auction conducted by UPPCL for selection of solar power developers for setting up 2000 MW ISTS-connected solar PV power projects in India under Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding conducted on 3rd January 2025.

The stock of the state-run renewable energy company was listed at Rs 111.60 on BSE, a premium of 3.33 per cent over its issue price of Rs 108. Similarly, the stock started its maiden trading session with a premium of 3.24 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 111.50 on NSE on November 27 last year.

The IPO of Delhi-based NTPC Green Energy was open from November 19-22, 2024.  The company raised a total of Rs 10,000 crore, which was entirely a fresh share sale of up to 92,59,25,926 equity shares. The company offered its shares in the price band of Rs 102-108 per share with a lot size of 138 shares. The issue was subscribed merely 2.42 times.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 06, 2025, 9:52 AM IST
