NTPC Q3 net profit rises 7% to Rs 5,209 cr, dividend declared at Rs 2.25 per share

NTPC Ltd on Monday reported 7% increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,209 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. It reported consolidated net profit of Rs 4,854 crore in the year-ago period.

The PSU firm declared interim dividend of Rs 2.25 per share. The date of payment of dividend shall be February 22, 2024. This is the second interim dividend announced by NTPC for FY24.

On Monday, NTPC's scrip on BSE closed 3% higher at Rs 324.65.

The firm's consolidated revenue from operations fell 4% to Rs 42,820 crore in Q3FY24 as against Rs 44,602 crore in Q3FY23.