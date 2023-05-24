Nykaa shares Q4 results. Profit plunges 72%, revenue up 34%

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd (Nykaa) on Wednesday reported a 71.83 per cent year-on-year (YoY) plunge in net profit (attributable to equity shareholders) at Rs 2.41 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 8.56 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operation jumped 33.74 per cent YoY to Rs 1,301.72 crore compared with Rs 973.32 crore in the same quarter last year. Gross merchandise value (GMV) for the quarter stood at Rs 2,445.40 crore, up 36 per cent over Rs 1,797.90 crore YoY, Nykaa said in a BSE filing.

Ebitda for the quarter came in at Rs 70.70 crore, up 84 per cent YoY. Ebitda margin stood at 5.4 per cent, up 147 basis points YoY. GMV for BPC segment rose 29 per cent YoY to Rs 1628.90 crore while for fashion division it grew 38 per cent YoY to Rs 664.10 crore.

Contribution margin for the BPC segment stood at 28.1 per cent (against 22.5 per cent); for fashion division, it stood at 2.6 per cent (2.6 per cent), with total contribution margin coming in at 21.7 per cent against 18.1 per cent YoY.

Cost of material consumed jumped YoY; there was a fall in other income and a rise in other expenses. Share in loss of associate stood at Rs 2 crore for the March quarter against no loss in the year-ago quarter.

The company will host a conference call for analyst and institutional investors for discussing its financial results for the quarter and financial year at 6 pm later in the day. Ahead of its quarterly results, the stock closed the day at Rs 125 on BSE, down 2.57 per cent. The scrip has lost 20 per cent of its market value year-to-date.

