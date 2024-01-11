One Point One Solutions shares rebound 6% after order win

Shares of One Point One Solutions rebounded from day's low during the trading session on Thursday after the company announced an order win through an exchange filing with the bourses. The stock settled more than 3 per cent up from previous close.



One Point One Solutions announced to secure an international win with a wellness and skincare company, it said in the exchange filing. Under the agreement, the company will provide a range of business processing management (BPM services to the brand’s International clientele in the UAE region including customer support, lead generation, and booking appointments, it said.



"Commencing the operations from 1point1’s Gurgaon Delivery Centre will enable the team to focus on delivering tailored experiences and increase the footfall on all the branches in UAE while promoting the overall wellbeing," it added. One Point aims to provide a wider array of options for individuals seeking top-notch skincare solutions.



Following the announcement, shares of One Point One Solution rebounded 6 per cent to Rs 64.05 on Thursday from day's low at Rs 60.55, commanding a total market capitalization of more than Rs 1,250 crore. The scrip had settled at Rs 62 in the previous trading session.



"It is an absolute honour for us to partner with the brand for its International segment and we are confident in offering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. Together, we will embark on a journey towards redefining standards in the realm of skincare and wellness," said Akshay Chhabra, CEO- One Point One Solutions.



One Point One Solutions is a business process management player, incorporated in the year 2008. It offers technology, accounting, skill-development and analytical solutions that help businesses build better capabilities and enable them to achieve seamless growth in telecom, broadcasting, retail and E-commerce, consumer durables, FMCG, banking and finance industry.

Also read: Stock recommendations by analyst for January 11, 2024: GRSE, PNC Infratech & Just Dial

Also read: Top 5 stocks to watch on January 11, 2024: Infosys, TCS, HDFC AMC and more

Also read: IRFC shares jump 5% to hit one-year high; time to book profit or more upside possible?