Paytm shares: Canada pension fund, other FPIs take big hit as stock falls 36% in 2 days

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Mirae Mutual Funds and Nippon Mutual Funds were among key institutional shareholders in One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm), as of December 31, owning over 1 per cent stake in the falling knife. These funds, assuming they still are holding their stakes in Paytm, would have seen 36 per cent drop in their holding values, as the stock tumbled on earning downgrades, following the RBI restrictions on Paytm's payment bank.

While Vijay Shekhar Sharma himself held 9.11 per cent stake in Paytm at the end of December quarter, data showed Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 1.77 per cent stake or 1,12,12,232 shares in Paytm at the end of third quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage held 84,16,807 shares or 1.33 per cent stake, Mirae Mutual Funds 1,59,03,720 shares or 2.51 per cent and Nippon Mutual Funds 66,35,828 shares or 1.05 per cent stake as of December quarter.

Small retail investors, owning less than Rs 2 lakh worth Paytm shares, account for 12.85 per cent stake. They held a combined 8,15,47,756 Paytm shares.

From a closing level of Rs 761 on January 31, Paytm shares plunged 35.99 per cent to hit a low of Rs 487.05 on Friday. The scrip has now plunged 51 per cent from its one-year high levels. Many brokerages have cut their target prices on the stock to as low as Rs 500, saying the road ahead is challenging for the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led company with persistent uncertainty over its business model and profitability in the long-term.

In total, 34 FDI investment in the stock stood at 45.08 per cent while 451 FPIs such as Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accounted for 17.69 per cent stake in Paytm. A total of 23 mutual funds held 4.99 per cent stake in Paytm. Six insurance companies, meanwhile, held a mere 0.40 per cent stake in Paytm, data showed.

