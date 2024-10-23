Paytm shares in news today, here's why

Shares of Paytm listed as One97 Communications Ltd are in focus today after the firm said it has received National Payments Corporation of India's (NPCI) nod to resume onboarding new UPI users. The approval, confirmed in a letter dated October 22, is contingent on compliance with procedural guidelines and circulars issued by NPCI.

Paytm shares ended 5.31% lower at Rs 687.30 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 725.85 on BSE. Market cap of Paytm slipped to Rs 43,762 crore on BSE. Total 7.05 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 49.12 crore. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 310 on May 9, 2024 and a 52 week high of Rs 992 on October 23, 2023.

The stock has lost 30% in a year and gained 6.35 per cent in 2024. The stock has a beta of 0.7, indicating low volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Paytm stands at 49.4, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought territory. Shares of Paytm are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day and higher than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

In August, One97 Communications requested permission to onboard new users, a process halted earlier this year due to directives from the Reserve Bank of India.

In its letter, NPCI emphasized that Paytm must adhere to various requirements, including risk management procedures, multi-bank guidelines, and data protection rules.