PC Jeweller shares in focus today as board fixes record date for stock split

Shares of PC Jeweller are in focus today after the firm said its board fixed December 16 as the record date for the sub-division or split of equity shares. Under this, 1 equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each will be split into 10 equity shares, each with a face value of Re 1.The company will conduct a stock split in a ratio of 1:10.

The stock ended 1.67% higher at Rs 1515.70 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 146.45. The stock trades higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Market cap of PC Jeweller stood at Rs 7246.34 crore. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 54.8, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

The stock has gained 441% in a year and risen 105.27% in two years. Total 0.78 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.20 crore. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 27.66 on December 1, 2023 and scaled a 52-week high of Rs 186.80 on October 1, 2024.

The board of the company cleared the stock split plan on September 30 this year.

In an exchange filing, PC Jeweller said, “The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. September 30, 2024, inter-alia, has considered and approved the Sub-division / split of each equity share of face value of Rs 10 (Rupees Ten Only) each, fully paid-up, into 10 (Ten) equity shares of face value of Rs 1 (Rupee One Only) each, fully paid-up, by alteration of Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of Members of the Company.”