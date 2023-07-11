Persistent Systems, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy's Labs shares to turn ex-dividend today

A handful of stocks including Persistent Systems Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd and Balkrishna Industries Ltd will turn ex-dividend on Tuesday. Shares of Taparia Tools will turn ex-date for bonus issue while those of GG Engineering will turn ex-date for rights today, the BSE list of corporate actions suggested.

IT firm Persistent Systems had announced a final dividend of Rs 12 per share and a special dividend of Rs 10 per share. The dividends will be paid on August 17. JSW Steel, which will soon enter Sensex club, announced a final dividend of Rs 3.40 per share for FY23. Tuesday is the ex-date for the same, meaning the JSW Steel stock price will get adjusted for the dividend payout today.

Shares of pharma major Dr Reddy's Labs will also turn ex-dividend today. This drug maker announced a final dividend of Rs 40 per share for FY23. Shares of Neuland Laboratories (Rs 10 per share), Pix Transmissions (Rs 6 per share), Onward Technologies (Rs 3 per share dividend), Pecos Hotels and Pubs (Rs 3 per share) and Bharat Seats (Rs 1.40 per share) will also turn ex-date for dividend today.

SAT Industries had announced a final dividend of Re 0.10 per share. Today is also the record date for the purpose of determining name of the eligible shareholders for dividend. All eligible shareholders with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend. The actual payment will be made on August 17.

Shares of Taparia Tools will turn ex-bonus in the 3:1 ratio. G G Engineering shares will turn ex-rights today. The rights issue comprised of up to 49,88,20,215 shares of face value of Re 1 each for an amount aggregating up to Rs 49.88 lakhs. The issue would open on July 20 and close on July 31.

