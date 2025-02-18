PNB Housing Finance stock rises 3% as firm to consider raising of funds 

Shares of PNB Housing Finance rose 3% today after the firm said its board would consider and approve issuance of NCDs up to Rs 2,500 crore on private placement basis, in tranches on February 22. PNB Housing Finance stock gained 3% to a high of Rs 802.80 against the previous close of Rs 779.40 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 20,768 crore on BSE. Total 0.16 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 1.26 crore on BSE.

PNB Housing stock is trading lower than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, and 200 day moving averages.

The share has gained 4% in one year and lost 12.03% since the beginning of this year.

"We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, February 22, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve issuance of Non–Convertible Debentures up to Rs 2,500 Crore (Rupees Two Thousand Five Hundred Crore Only) on Private Placement Basis, in tranches," said PNB Housing Finance.

The housing finance firm reported a 36% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 471.4 crore in Q3 against a net profit of Rs 346.5 crore a year ago.

Net interest income (NII) rose 15%, coming at Rs 1,119 crore against Rs 989.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24.

PNB Housing Finance reported a 22.3% YoY and 1.9% QoQ rise in operating expenditure for Q3 FY25, reaching Rs 202.6 crore. Pre-provision operating profit climbed 16.1% YoY and 3.7% sequentially to Rs 579.5 crore.