Porinju Veliyath entered Max India in Q3, likely exited multibagger HPL Electric

Porinju Veliyath has entered in one new counter in the December 2022 quarter, whereas the smallcap czar has signaled a potential exit from another one, the latest shareholding pattern suggests.

According to the companies latest shareholding patterns submitted with exchanges, Porinju Veliyath has entered Max India and potentially exited HPL Electric & Power in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal.



Porinju Veliyath owned 4,50,000 equity shares or 1.05 per cent stake of Max India as on December 31, 2022. His name was missing from the key shareholders of the company in the preceding quarter.



Max India is the holding company of multi-business conglomerate Max Group which owns and operates Max Healthcare, Max Bupa Health Insurance and Antara Senior Living. Max India's shares have jumped 35 per cent in the last six months.



Porinju's name went missing from the key shareholder's list of HPL Electric & Power in the December 2022 quarter. He owned 8,10,000 equity shares or 1.26 per cent stake in the company through his EQ India Fund as of September 30, 2022.



HPL Electric & Power's shares have zoomed over 100 per cent in the last six months. It is a multi-product electric equipment manufacturer with a wide range of products into domestic as well as international markets.



Listed companies are obligated to share their shareholding pattern on a quarterly basis, specifically mentioning the investors which hold one per cent or more stake in the company.



Porinju Veliyath is a Kochi, Kerala based investor and fund manager. He manages his own portfolio and the portfolios of investors in his fund management firm Equity Intelligence India Private Limited.



According to the data from Trendlyne, Porinju Veliyath publicly holds 16 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 177.9 crore as per the latest corporate shareholdings filed so far.

