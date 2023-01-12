Stocks in news: Reliance Industries, Infosys, Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises and more

Indian benchmark indices closed on a flat note on Wednesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and a weak trend in index heavyweight Reliance Industries. Falling for the second straight session, the Sensex dipped 9.98 points or 0.02 per cent to end at 60,105.50. During the day, the 30-stock index declined 309.7 points or 0.51 per cent to 59,805.78. Nifty skidded 18.45 points or 0.10 per cent to end at 17,895.70.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Infosys: The software major will release its December quarter earnings after market hours today.

HCL Technologies: The software major will announce its December quarter earnings after market hours.

Reliance Industries: The conglomerate's arm Reliance Jio Infocomm has invested Rs 40,446 crore as it expanded footprint in Tamil Nadu with the unveiling of True 5G services in five cities. The company on Wednesday started its 5G services in Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Hosur and Vellore in addition to the facility already being available in Chennai.

Tata Motors: The company plans to expand its electric car portfolio with new models and higher price points, its managing director said on Wednesday, as it looks to cement its lead as the top selling electric vehicle (EV) company in India.

Hindustan Unilever: The company on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of a 51% stake in Zywie Ventures for a consideration of Rs 264.28 crore. On December 8 last year, HUL announced it would buy a 51% stake in Zywie Ventures, marking its foray into the health and wellbeing segment.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Group said plans to invest Rs 60,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh across mineral exploration, energy, agriculture, renewable energy and coal sectors. The group, however, did not give timelines for the investment.

Route Mobile: The company has won a two-year contract from leading mobile network operators for international A2P messaging in Sri Lanka.

Cyient: The IT services and consulting company will announce its quarterly earnings. Recently, the company's subsidiary Cyient DLM filed papers for Rs 740 crore IPO.

Eicher Motors: Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) - a joint-venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors - will invest in multiple alternate fuel technologies to help curb crude consumption and vehicular emissions in the country.

Reliance Communications: The committee of creditors (CoC) will meet on Thursday as part of a long-standing insolvency process which, experts believe, is headed towards liquidation of what was once India's second-largest telco.

Atul Auto: The three-wheeler maker has announced its foray into the electric vehicle space by launching two models at the Auto Expo 2023. Atul Greentech Private Ltd (AGPL), a subsidiary of Atul Auto, launched Mobili, a passenger vehicle, and cargo variant Energie.

Den Networks: The company will release its December quarter earnings today. In the September quarter, the company's consolidated net profit rose 21% on year to Rs 47.51 crore. Net sales fell 12% to Rs 287.3 crore.

ONGC: ONGC Tripura Power Company Limited (OTPC) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) for developing a battery energy storage system (BESS) project of the capacity of up to 250 MW/500 MWh in a phased manner in Assam.

Tata Power: Tata Power Renewables Limited (TPREL) on Wednesday said it will set up a 3.125 MW solar plant at Himayatnagar in Maharashtra. The plant is expected to generate about 7.5 million units (MU) of clean energy annually and offset 6.15 metric tonnes of?CO2 emissions. The project will be commissioned by October 2023.

Dabur: FMCG major Dabur India said that Krishan Kumar Chutani shall continue as CEO of the company till 13 January 2023 instead of 28 February 2023. The company said that Raghav Agrawal has taken over Krishan Kumar Chutani's role as CEO.

Sun Pharma: Sun Pharmaceutical on Wednesday launched a novel anti-cancer drug Palbociclib under the brand name of Palenotm for patients with advanced breast cancer. The company said the generic drug will be available in 75, 100, and 125 mg.

