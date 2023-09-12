scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Power Grid shares hit 52-week high as firm bags transmission project in Rajasthan

Feedback

Power Grid shares hit 52-week high as firm bags transmission project in Rajasthan

Power Grid shares opened higher at Rs 203 in the current session on BSE. The stock rose 2.84% to Rs 203.95 on Tuesday

Power Grid shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 200 day moving averages. Power Grid shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 200 day moving averages.
SUMMARY
  • In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 66.1, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on technical charts.
  • Power Grid has a one-year beta of 0.6, indicating low volatility during the period.
  • Total 1.64 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.29 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.86 lakh crore.

Shares of state-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) hit a fresh 52 week high in early deals today after the firm said it has won the tariff-based competitive bidding to set up a 20-GW inter-state transmission system project in Rajasthan. The stock is also trading ex-bonus today.

Power Grid stock opened higher at Rs 203 in the current session on BSE.

The stock rose 2.84% to Rs 203.95 on Tuesday. It touched a 52-week low of Rs 139.76 on September 26, 2022. Total 1.64 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.29 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.86 lakh crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 66.1, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on technical charts. Power Grid has a one-year beta of 0.6, indicating low volatility during the period. Power Grid shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 200 day moving averages.

“...it is to inform that Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has been declared as the successful bidder under tariff-based competitive bidding to establish an Inter-State Transmission System Project for evacuation of power from REZ in Rajasthan (20 GW) under Phase-III Part C1 on Build, Own Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis," it said.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited received the Letter of Intent (LoI) on September 11, 2023. The project comprises establishment of a new 765/400kV substation along with STATCOM at Ramgarh, 765kV D/C Transmission Line and associated bays extension works at other existing substation in the state of Rajasthan.

The board of directors declared bonus issue of shares in a ratio of 1:3. This means one bonus share will be given for every three shares held by company shareholder on the bonus share record date. The board fixed September 12, 2023 as record date for finalising eligible shareholders for issuance of bonus shares.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is a power transmission company engaged in planning, implementation, operation, and maintenance of Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS), telecom and consultancy services. The company's segments include Transmission Services, Consultancy Services and Telecom Services.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purpose only. Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Business Today. Please consult your financial advisor or a qualified stock market expert before taking any position in the mentioned stock or stocks. Business Today will not be responsible for losses arising from trading or investing in these stocks.

Also read: powergrid-and-gail-india-62272-12-09-2023">Stocks that share market analysts recommended on September 12, 2023: HDFC Bank, Zomato, PowerGrid and GAIL India

Also read: Retail inflation data for August to be out today, iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9 launch at Apple Event 2023 in Top News on September 12: Share markets, Bank Nifty outlook, Kundan Edifice IPO to open

Also read: L&T, PowerGrid, Jupiter Wagons, HFCL, other stocks to watch on September 12, 2023

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 12, 2023, 10:11 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd