PVR Inox Q2 earnings: Multiplex player reports Rs 11.8 crore loss; stock reacts

PVR Inox Ltd on Tuesday reported a loss of Rs 11.8 crore for the September 2024 quarter. The multiplex player had reported a profit of Rs 166.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue in Q2 fell to Rs 1,622.1 crore against Rs 1,999.9 crore in the September 2023 quarter.

Consolidated total income slipped 18% to Rs 1,663.9 crore in Q2 against Rs 2,023.7 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q2FY24). Expenses in the September quarter fell 6.8% to Rs 1,678.6 crore in the last quarter from Rs 1,802 crore in Q2FY24.

Earnings per share fell to Rs -1.20 per share (in negative) against Rs 16.97 per share in the September 2023 quarter.

In reaction, the stock slipped to Rs 1,578.95. However, it recovered to trade in the green at Rs 1615 against the previous close of Rs 1586.75 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 15,899 crore. Total 0.39 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.27 crore.