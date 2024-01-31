scorecardresearch
PVR Inox Q3 earnings: Profit falls 20%, revenue climbs to Rs 1,604 cr

PVR Inox Q3 earnings: Profit falls 20%, revenue climbs to Rs 1,604 cr

PVR Inox reported a profit of Rs 12.8 crore in the last quarter against Rs 16 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

EBITDA climbed 72.13% to Rs 531.2 crore in Q3 against Rs 308.6 crore in the December 2022 quarter.
SUMMARY
  • Revenue rose 67% to Rs 1604.7 crore in Q3 against Rs 960.3 crore in the December 2022 quarter.
  • Earnings per share fell to Rs 1.30 in Q3 against Rs 2.65 in the December 2022 quarter.
  • Total of 0.75 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 10.84 crore on BSE.

PVR Inox Ltd reported a 20% fall in net profit for the quarter ended December 2023. PVR Inox reported a profit of Rs 12.8 crore in the last quarter against Rs 16 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue rose 67% to Rs 1604.7 crore in Q3 against Rs 960.3 crore in the December 2022 quarter. EBITDA of PVR Inox climbed 72.13% to Rs 531.2 crore in Q3 against Rs 308.6 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

Earnings per share of PVR Inox fell to Rs 1.30 in Q3 against Rs 2.65 in the December 2022 quarter.

The firm has a diversified screen network of 1,712 screens across 113 cities. It is in the process to open 160–170 new screens (97 already opened) in FY’24, the company said.

Income from ads climbed 19% to Rs 140.5 crore in the December 2023 quarter against Rs 117.6 crore in the September 2023 quarter. Ad income climbed 32% in Q2 of this fiscal from Rs 893 crore in the June quarter of this fiscal.

PVR Inox shares ended 0.47% lower at Rs 1455 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 14,278.34 crore. Earnings per share fell to Rs 1.30 in Q3 against Rs 2.65 in the December 2022 quarter. Total of 0.75 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 10.84 crore on BSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 31, 2024, 3:53 PM IST
