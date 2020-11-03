PVR share falls over 1% ahead of Q2 earnings

PVR share was trading lower in early trade ahead of its Q2 earnings today. PVR stock has fallen after 2 days of consecutive gain. PVR share declined up to 1.44% to Rs 1090 against previous close of Rs 1106.55 on BSE.

The share trades higher than 5 day moving averages but lower than 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock has lost 38.62% in one year and fallen 42.44% since the beginning of this year.

The share has lost 16% in one year.

Total 0.28 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 3.04 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 6,024 crore.

In Q1 of the current fiscal, PVR reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 225.73 crore as the film exhibition business remained closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 17.53 crore in the April-June period a year ago. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 12.70 crore, compared to Rs 880.39 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Meanwhile, market indices opened higher amid positive global equities. Sensex gained 376 points to 40,125 and Nifty rose 73 points to 11,742.

