Stocks in news: Adani Enterprises, L&T, PNB, Cadila, NTPC, Vodafone Idea

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting July- Sept quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Sun Pharma, PVR, Adani Gas, Adani Ports, Muthoot Finance, Ajanta Pharma, CARE Ratings, Dabur among others.

Wipro: Company and AWS launched Wipro AWS Business Group to accelerate growth.

Adani Enterprises: Company commenced commercial operations at Lucknow International Airport.

Larsen and Toubro (L&T): The company reportedly emerged as the lowest bidder for another package connecting Vadodara with Ahmedabad.

GE Power India: Company to deliver NOx reduction system to NTPC Barauni Thermal Power Plant.

Punjab National Bank (PNB): The lender posted a 22% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 621 crore for the July-September quarter as against Rs 507 crore seen in the year-ago period.

Cadila Healthcare: Company reported higher profit at Rs 473 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 107 crore. Company's revenue increased to Rs 3,820 crore from Rs 3,366 crore YoY.

NTPC: Company reported higher standalone profit at Rs 3,504.8 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 3,262.4 crore. The company to buy back its shares worth Rs 2,275.7 crore.

Shriram City Union Finance: Company reported lower profit at Rs 275.5 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 305 crore, revenue fell to Rs 1,507.5 crore from Rs 1,561.6 crore YoY.

City Union Bank: The lender posted decline in its net profit to Rs 157.7 crore for the July-September quarter as against Rs 193.5 crore seen in the year-ago period. Company's NII rose to Rs 475.1 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 411.5 crore YoY.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Company reported lower profit at Rs 93.4 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 413 crore. Company's revenue fell to Rs 1,722.7 crore from Rs 2,122 crore YoY.

ICICI Lombard General: CCI approved acquisition of general insurance business of Bharti AXA by ICICI Lombard.

Tata Investment Corporation: Company reported higher profit at Rs 105.62 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 92.39 crore.

Vodafone Idea (VIL): The telecom major has named Jagbir Singh as its new chief technology officer.

Thermax: Company said it has won a Rs 320 crore order for setting up a captive Combined Heat and Power plant for Assam Bio Refinery Pvt Ltd (ABRPL).

Sterlite Technologies: Company on Monday said it will acquire Optotec, an optical interconnect products company based in Italy. The deal involves acquisition of 100 per cent of Optotec's shareholding at an enterprise value of EUR 29 million.

Reliance Capital: Company has invited bids for sale of its subsidiaries, including Reliance General Insurance and Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, to repay loans of about Rs 20,000 crore.

Earnings today: Sun Pharma, PVR, Adani Gas, Adani Ports, Muthoot Finance, Ajanta Pharma, CARE Ratings, Dabur India, Deepak Fertilisers, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Eris Lifesciences, Godrej Properties, Jagran Prakashan, JSW Energy, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Transport Corporation of India, Varun Beverages are among the top companies to report quarter earnings.