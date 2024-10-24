RailTel shares gain 5% on fresh order win, check details 

Shares of RailTel Corp rose over 5% in early deals today after the firm won an order worth Rs 145 crore. "This is to inform that RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. ("the Company") has received the work order from Home Department, Government Of Gujarat for Project amounting to Rs. 1,44,88,48,888 (Including Tax)," said RailTel.

The order relates to Supply Installation Commissioning and Operations Maintenance of CCTV Video Surveillance System at various branches LCB SoG cyber police station and LIB and police stations for Cluster 1, 2 and 3.

RailTel shares gained 5.45% to Rs 418.35 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 396.70 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 13,367 crore. Total 1.27 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.21 crore.

The multibagger stock has risen 92 per cent in a year and gained 289 per cent in two years. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 202.45 on October 26, 2023 and rose to a record high of Rs 618 on July 12, 2024. The stock has fallen 33% from its 52 week high.

The stock has a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RailTel stands at 48.5, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

RailTel Corporation is a Navratna PSU and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive right of way (ROW) along railway track. The company's segments include telecom services and project work services.