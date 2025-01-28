Suzlon Energy Q3 earnings: Stock falls 5% today, down 20% since Q2 results 

Suzlon Energy share price today: Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd slipped 5% in trade ahead of Q3 earnings set to be announced today. The multibagger stock slipped 4.84% to Rs 47.76 in the current session against the close of Rs 50.19 on Monday. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 69,711 crore. Suzlon Energy stock has climbed 19.71% in a year and gained 460% in two years. The energy stock clocked a turnover of Rs 37.32 crore as 75.95 lakh shares changed hands on BSE in today’s session.

Nuvama Institutional Equities expects Suzlon's revenue for the December 2024 quarter to come at Rs 2,762.9 crore, rising 77 per cent YoY and 31 per cent QoQ. EBITDA is seen at Rs 413.1 crore climbing 67 per cent YoY and 40 per cent QoQ. Core profit after tax is likely to climb 55% to Rs 315.4 crore and 58 per cent sequentially.



Suzlon Energy is likely to post a 59% rise in net profit to Rs 322.2 crore, said JM Financial. Net sales may climb 87% YoY to Rs 2,915 crore and 39 per cent Qoq. EBITDA can rise 65 per cent YoY and 39 per cent QoQ to Rs 408.1 crore. However, EBITDA margin may remain flat at 14 per cent for the quarter.

The stock has fallen 20% since Q2 earnings were announced on October 28 last year.

Suzlon Energy logged a 95.72 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its second quarter consolidated net profit for financial year 2024-25 (Q2 FY25). Q2 profit came at Rs 200.20 crore in Q2 against Rs 102.29 crore in the year-ago period.

The renewable energy solutions provider's revenue from operations move up 47.68 per cent to Rs 2,092.99 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 1,417.21 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The stock rose to a 52 week high of Rs 86.04 on September 12 this year and fell to their 52-week low of Rs 35.49 on March 14, 2024. Suzlon Energy shares have a beta of 1.2, indicating high volatility in a year. Suzlon Energy stock is trading lower than its 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages, which indicates its bearish movement in terms of price action in both short and the long term.