RailTel shares in news today on multiple order wins 

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd are in news today after the firm received work orders worth Rs 137.82 crore. The PSU received order worth Rs 14.71crore from from Airports Authority of India Chennai (Including Tax).

The nature of the order involves SITC of Servers, Storage, Softwares and Networking for SCCTV System with three years onsite warranty and three years CAMC with spares at Chennai Airport.

The rail firm also won three orders worth Rs 123.11 crore from State Project Director (Spd) Bihar Education Project Council (Bepc). RailTel shares closed 1.21% lower at Rs 323.75 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 10,390 crore.

The multibagger stock has lost 11 per cent in a year and gained 181 per cent in two years. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 301.35 on March 14, 2023 and rose to a record high of Rs 618 on July 12, 2024.

The stock has a one-year beta of 1.9, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RailTel stands at 32.8, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

RailTel Corporation is a Navratna PSU and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive right of way (ROW) along railway track. The company's segments include telecom services and project work services.