Multibagger railway stock in news today on fresh order win

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India are in news on Friday after the company said it has received a work order worth Rs 52.66 crore from the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. The order includes live CCTV surveillance service, impersonation control through Aadhaar based biometric service, digital finger print and facial recognition during written examination and DV&PST.

RailTel Corp shares ended flat at Rs 470.80 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 470 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 15,109 crore. Total 0.78 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.67 crore.

The multibagger stock has zoomed 170 per cent in a year and risen 393 per cent in two years. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 165.45 on August 25, 2023.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RailTel stands at 46.8, signaling neither the stock is overbought nor oversold. The stock has a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating high volatility during the period.

About the company

RailTel Corporation is a Mini Ratna (Category-I) PSU and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive right of way (ROW) along railway track. The company's segments include telecom services and project work services.